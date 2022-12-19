5 people killed in Canadian condo shooting; gunman dead

MacSween said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the condominium building.

Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there was no further threat to the community. Residents were allowed to return home early Monday.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world's safest big cities.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.

