5 people found dead at a Honolulu home in an apparent murder-suicide, police say

Officers returned at 9:15 a.m. after receiving another call and were able to speak with a caller. Upon entering the residence, they found four people who had been fatally stabbed and appeared to be a wife and three children aged 10, 12 and 17. The husband also was found dead.

A preliminary investigation showed the husband fatally stabbed his wife and children, Thoemmes said. She added the husband’s cause of death was under investigation when asked whether he stabbed himself.

The ages of the adults was not immediately known. The medical examiner's office will release the identifications of the deceased.

There was no history of domestic calls to the residence and police did not have a motive for the killings, Thoemmes said.

Witnesses reported there had been an argument in the home early Sunday morning, police said.

The five deaths mark the state’s worst mass killings since the Xerox murders on Nov. 2, 1999, when Bryan Koji Uyesugi fatally shot seven co-workers, including his supervisor, Chief Joe Logan said.

The horrific scene found Sunday will have an impact on the officers, Logan said, “as it would any officer, for the rest of their lives.”