5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day

Five games ended with game-winning field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

Five games ended with game-winning field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history.

The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. One game remained on Sunday night.

Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta.

Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Jason Myers kicked a 43-yarder, his fifth of the game, to give the Seahawks a 29-26 win against Washington. Riley Patterson connected from 41 yards for the Lions, giving them a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt Ammendola, signed by Houston this week as an injury replacement, nailed a 38-yard field goal to finish the Texans' 30-27 victory at Cincinnati.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside...
2
Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 50 points, leads 76ers to 8th straight...
3
Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time...
4
Millions of Indians set a world record celebrating Diwali as worries...
5
Military training efforts for Ukraine hit major milestones even as...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top