5 missing and 6 hurt after Navy helicopter crash in Pacific

Two of the injured sailors were taken to San Diego for treatment while three others were treated on board for minor injuries, the Navy said in its statement.

The crash happened while the helicopter was conducting what the Navy described only as routine flight operations.

The Coast Guard was helping the Navy search for the sailors in the chilly waters, according to the Navy.

The MH-60S helicopter typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

The aircraft belongs to the Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and the Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.