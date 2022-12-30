springfield-news-sun logo
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey

Nation & World
57 minutes ago
An official in Turkey says five people have been killed at a construction site on Friday

ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said.

Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured.

Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.

