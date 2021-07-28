5 high school students are named National Student Poets

They are three of five high school students from around the country who have been named National Student Poets, a one-year position that begins in September. The other students are Aanika Eragam of Milton, Georgia, who edits her high school literary magazine and serves as Atlanta's Youth Poet Laureate, and Kevin Gu of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, whose poetry often focuses on his Chinese American background.

The honors were announced Wednesday through the National Student Poets Program, established in 2011 and a partnership of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, which presents the long-running Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.