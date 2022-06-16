5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

Prizel was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years' probation. Dunson received a 21-day jail term and three years of probation, while Sweeney was given a 14-day jail sentence and two years of probation. All three were also sentenced to serve 28 days of house arrest.

Boyers and Lehane were each sentenced to 28 days of house arrest and two years' probation.

Sentencing is pending for three other former fraternity members.

In a statement they issued Thursday, Foltz’s parents, Shari and Cory Folyz, noted the sentencings were the conclusion for the former fraternity members. But the couple said “there will be no closure for our family until hazing is permanently eradicated on college campuses."