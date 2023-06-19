5 dead in house fire in rural North Carolina, investigation continues

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.
Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.
Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
