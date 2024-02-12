49ers LB Dre Greenlaw exits Super Bowl with Achilles tendon injury that occurred as he ran on field

Greenlaw started all 15 games he played this season and was the team's second-leading tackler. He's in his fifth NFL season, all with San Francisco.

He was credited with three assists in this game before his injury.

Greenlaw had dealt with Achilles tendon issues recently, but he missed only those two regular-season games — and one of those was the regular-season finale, which he missed for non-injury reasons.

Greenlaw was limited to three regular-season games in 2021 because of a groin injury, but he was back for that postseason. He's been a regular starter since he was a rookie.

