46.1 million people were counted in Iraq's first census in nearly 40 years

Iraqi officials have called the population count a milestone and said it will provide essential data for future planning and resource distribution.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the results, Iraqi Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim said the census “demonstrates the government’s determination” to improve conditions in the country.

The Iraqi government is trying to consolidate security improvements after decades of war and instability, and to develop the economy at a time of regional upheaval.

The census provides detailed insights into economic, educational and housing conditions, with separate breakdowns for Iraq as a whole and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north.

In federal Iraq, some 70.2% of the population lives in urban areas, while the Kurdish urban areas comprise 84.6% of the Kurdish population. The Kurdish region also saw higher rates of employment with 46% of the population economically active, compared to 41.6% in federal areas. Children’s enrollment in primary school was 93% in the Kurdish areas versus 88% in Iraq.

However, federal Iraq saw higher rates of home ownership and access to potable water and state electricity.

Tamim said the data will support a fairer distribution of resources across provinces.

“For the first time in four decades, Iraq has successfully conducted a full census, helping ensure more equitable resource allocation,” he said.

The final count from the 2024 census is an increase of more than 1 million over the the preliminary estimate of 45.407 million released in November.