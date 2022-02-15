45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

Belgium has become a major hub trafficking drugs into Europe. With thousands of containers reaching Antwerp every day, the city is one of Europe’s main ports of entry for cocaine.

Belgian prosecutors said most of the suspects lived in the Brussels district, and the organization has drop-off points near the Antwerp port, where cocaine arrives from South America. Prosecutors alleged the suspected traffickers worked in cahoots with citizens from southern Europe who belong to crime families in the Limburg province.

To transport drugs into Europe, the organization used cargo planes or private jets along with ship containers sent to the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Le Havre in France and Hamburg in Germany, authorities alleged.

Last year, Belgian police made several dozen arrests during an organized crime operation of unprecedented scale after investigators cracked an encrypted communications network popular with criminals.

According to Belgian prosecutors, the cracking of the encrypted messaging service Sky ECC was useful in the drug case, helping to identify possible suspects in Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay.