$40B pledged for gender equality, with $2B from Gates group

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives. The pledge was made in tandem with the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women in Paris, where private donors, government officials and civil society leaders are meeting to make financial and political commitments for gender equality worldwide.

The $40 billion was pledged by various stakeholders, UN Women said, calling the commitments the “largest-ever collective infusion of resources into global gender equality.” Some of the pledges come from other foundations, including the Ford Foundation, which said on Wednesday it will spend $420 million in the next five years on gender equality initiatives. Separately, the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations and PayPal have each pledged more than $100 million.