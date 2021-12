4 women met Maxwell as teens. They're accusing her as adults

JANE

Jane spelled out an alleged pattern of deception by Maxwell that would be echoed by the others. She said she was 14 when she met Maxwell and Epstein at a music camp where Epstein was a benefactor.

Maxwell showered her with attention in a way that left her vulnerable the moment she was first instructed to follow Epstein into his pool house in his Palm Beach, Florida estate in 1994, she said.

When he began to sexually abuse her, “I was frozen in fear,” she said. “I’d never seen a penis before.”

Prosecutors wanted evidence that Maxwell was a direct participant. Jane gave it to them by claiming Maxwell and Epstein fondled her together.

When a prosecutor asked her why, as the defense pointed out, she didn’t initially reveal everything about her experiences with Epstein in initial interviews with law enforcement, she said fighting back tears: “Because it was too difficult — too difficult emotionally, too difficult on every level.”

KATE

Like the others, Kate recalled Maxwell praising and encouraging her, before Epstein sexually abused her during interactions that started in the early 1990s when she was 17.

The British woman described being intrigued by Maxwell, the daughter of a media mogul, and wanting to be her friend. She also testified about seeing Epstein naked for the first time after Maxwell stood next to him and asked her to massage him — and about feeling ashamed when it was over.

But there was a twist to her testimony when the judge ruled in favor of defense arguments that she shouldn't be allowed to testify about details of any sexual contact with Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan set that limit on her testimony because she was 17 when she first interacted with Epstein in Maxwell’s London home — the minimum age of consent in Britain. The same applied to later visits to Epstein’s Florida home when she was 18.

Kate still may have struck a blow for the government with her account of an interaction with Maxwell after a sexual massage with Epstein.

Maxwell “asked me if I had fun” and told her: “You are such a good girl.”

CAROLYN

A key role for Carolyn was to provide testimony about what prosecutors called "a pyramid of abuse," allegedly encouraged by Maxwell.

While 14, she was one of several underprivileged teens who lived near Epstein’s Florida home in the early 2000s. Word spread that he was offering $100 bills for massages.

When an older schoolmate offered an introduction, Carolyn said she took the bait. She testified she made her age known, but that didn’t dissuade Maxwell and Epstein, she said.

Epstein, she said, masturbated and fondled her “every time" they got together. He also wanted her to bring along “any friends that were my age or younger,” she said.

She said found a friend for a threesome with Epstein. When it was over, “I was paid $600 and my friend was paid $300.” Why? “Because I brought her.”

She would learn that she hit her expiration at age 18 when Epstein, rather than hire her for massages, asked her to bring younger girls.

“And that’s when I realized I was too old," she said.

ANNIE FARMER

Farmer, now 42, is a psychologist who had told her story publicly before the trial through civil litigation against Epstein and in media interviews. She repeated how Epstein and Maxwell led her to believe they could be mentors, only to betray her trust.

On the stand, she walked the jury through her history with Epstein while 16 and in high school in 1996. She described how she was creeped out when Epstein held her hand at the movies in New York; when Maxwell touched her breasts while giving her a massage at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch; and when Epstein unexpectedly crawled into bed with her and pressed himself against her.

Feeling helpless, she made an excuse to go to the bathroom and hid there, thinking she “wanted to be in there long enough that this situation would be over,” she said.

The defense tried to rattle Farmer by suggesting she exaggerated her allegations in a $1.5 million claim awarded by a compensation fund set up for victims of Epstein by saying Maxwell had “groped” her and that Epstein had rubbed his genitals against her.

Farmer pushed back. Her goal all along, she said, was to see Maxwell “held accountable for the harm she's caused.”

Caption In this courtroom sketch, a witness testifying under the pseudonym "Carolyn," breaks down on the witness stand testifying about her experiences with Jeffery Epstein, during proceedings in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption In this sketch, a witness testifies under the pseudonym "Kate," as Judge Alison Nathan seated far left, listens. A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is shown on the screen, far right, during testimony in the sex-abuse trial of Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between two US Marshals seated in foreground, watching proceedings in her sex abuse trial in New York, Friday Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Annie Farmer, far right, testifies on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz is at far left, at the podium questioning Farmer. Judge Alison Nathan is on the bench, center. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption This courtroom sketch shows Defense attorney Laura Menninger, far left, as she cross examines Epstein and Maxwell accuser Annie Farmer as she holds a boot that Jeffery Epstein bought for her during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial in New York, Friday Dec. 10, 2021. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell's defense attorney Laura Menninger, left, cross examines a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption In this courtroom sketch, a witness testifying under the pseudonym "Kate," right, is cross examined by Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney Bobbi Sternheim, left, during Maxwell's sex-abuse trial, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Judge Alison Nathan is seated on the bench, center. Maxwell's family has written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Williams