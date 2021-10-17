4 weeks on, no sign Spanish volcano eruption is close to end

The volcano has produced a constant rumble and roar, with dozens of minor earthquakes most days, and has covered a wide area with volcanic ash. The ash plume is several kilometers (miles) high.

Airlines have sporadically canceled flights to the islands, including 56 flights over Saturday and Sunday, due to the ash.

The latest satellite imagery showed the molten rock has covered 754 hectares (almost 1,900 acres), most of it countryside and farm land.

Almost 60 kilometers (37 miles) of roads have also been ruined.

The island lives mainly from tourism and banana plantations. The government has pledged millions of euros (dollars) to help rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Caption A volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021. Officials say there is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, one month after it began. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca) Credit: Daniel Roca Credit: Daniel Roca

Caption People take photos on their phones as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021. Officials say there is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, one month after it began. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca) Credit: Daniel Roca Credit: Daniel Roca

Caption People look across to a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021. Officials say there is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, one month after it began. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca) Credit: Daniel Roca Credit: Daniel Roca