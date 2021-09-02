4 passengers on small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff

Lamont said authorities were in the process of identifying those who died on the plane. He said there was nothing left of it when first responders arrived.

“It was just a ball of fire, an explosion, and then the chemical fires afterwards," he said.

“I think they are still trying to identify who was there, identify the next of kin before we can say anything else. I just know it was incredible. The thing was filled with jet fuel."

Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford.

McKenzie said an intense fire burned for over 20 minutes.

Caleb Vaichaus, who works near the crash site, said he ran to the scene after hearing a loud explosion and seeing billows of black smoke from the Trumpf building.

“I ran straight toward it to see if I could help. I got as close as I possibly could and the flames were extremely hot and the fire was just getting bigger," he told WTIC-TV.