4 Nations Face-Off final between US and Canada drew record betting action

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canada's 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night set single-game hockey betting records.
BetMGM Sportsbook said it was the most bet-on hockey game in its history, and it was 2 1/2 times greater than any NHL game this season.
Betting also was strong throughout the tournament. Five of the games were among the seven most wagered-on hockey games this season.
“The 4 Nations tournament was a great success for BetMGM," BetMGM trading manager Halvor Egeland said. "Canada winning was a good outcome for the sportsbook.”
The U.S. was a 1 1/2-goal favorite. Both teams were -110 on the money line at the puck drop.
