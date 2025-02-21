4 Nations Face-Off final between US and Canada drew record betting action

Breaking: Springfield Haitians react to Trump ending protections: ‘Don’t panic'

Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off set single-game hockey betting records
Canada captain Sidney Crosby, right, hoists the trophy after defeating the United States following an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Canada captain Sidney Crosby, right, hoists the trophy after defeating the United States following an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canada's 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night set single-game hockey betting records.

BetMGM Sportsbook said it was the most bet-on hockey game in its history, and it was 2 1/2 times greater than any NHL game this season.

Betting also was strong throughout the tournament. Five of the games were among the seven most wagered-on hockey games this season.

“The 4 Nations tournament was a great success for BetMGM," BetMGM trading manager Halvor Egeland said. "Canada winning was a good outcome for the sportsbook.”

The U.S. was a 1 1/2-goal favorite. Both teams were -110 on the money line at the puck drop.

United States players watch Canada celebrate after an overtime loss following the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

