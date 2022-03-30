4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.
Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase its support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”
UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.
___
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Caption
FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, on Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Caption
FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, on Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
Caption
FILE - A child says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Credit: Andriy Andriyenko
Credit: Andriy Andriyenko
Caption
FILE - A child says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Credit: Andriy Andriyenko
Credit: Andriy Andriyenko
Caption
FILE - Ukrainian refugees queue for food in the welcome area after their arrival at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, on March 8, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
FILE - Ukrainian refugees queue for food in the welcome area after their arrival at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, on March 8, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
FILE - People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on March 15, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Credit: Petros Giannakouris
Credit: Petros Giannakouris
Caption
FILE - People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on March 15, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Credit: Petros Giannakouris
Credit: Petros Giannakouris
Caption
FILE - Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka
Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka
Caption
FILE - Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka
Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka
Caption
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, on March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: Evan Vucci
Caption
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, on March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: Evan Vucci
Credit: Evan Vucci
Caption
FILE - A train with refugees fleeing Ukraine crosses the border in Medyka, Poland, on March 7, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Credit: Visar Kryeziu
Caption
FILE - A train with refugees fleeing Ukraine crosses the border in Medyka, Poland, on March 7, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Credit: Visar Kryeziu
Credit: Visar Kryeziu
Caption
FILE - Border police push an elderly lady in an office chair after fleeing with family the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)
Credit: Alexandru Dobre
Caption
FILE - Border police push an elderly lady in an office chair after fleeing with family the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)
Credit: Alexandru Dobre
Credit: Alexandru Dobre
Caption
FILE - Maxym Batrak, 5, from Brovary, looks at a phone in a house in the village of Guissona, Lleida, Spain, on March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra).
Credit: Joan Mateu Parra
Caption
FILE - Maxym Batrak, 5, from Brovary, looks at a phone in a house in the village of Guissona, Lleida, Spain, on March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra).
Credit: Joan Mateu Parra
Credit: Joan Mateu Parra