4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Brandon Winfield, 28, who lives in a building next to the one that collapsed, said he felt lucky that he avoided injury since he had driven by the site minutes before the explosion. The collapse reminded him of a terrible accident that happened when he was a teenager, severing his spinal cord while participating in motocross.

“I'm alive. I'm alive," he said. “I've dodged two bullets.”

Chantel Jefferson, a 21-year-old Amazon driver, had parked her van directly outside the building and was gathering packages to take inside when she heard a “huge explosion” and trees and debris began falling on her vehicle. People came running out of the building, screaming and bleeding from their injuries.

"I was just inches away from it. I would have gotten blown up,” she said. “I'm just happy I didn't make it in there.”

AP Photographer Ben Gray contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show that Melvin Carter is a DeKalb County deputy fire chief, not a Dunwoody deputy fire chief.

Caption Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

