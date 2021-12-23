4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece

The coast guard said four bodies were recovered from waters around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, after the vessel hit the rocks.

It said about 90 survivors from the accident were assembled on the islet and were due to be rescued, while patrol vessels were searching for people possibly missing at sea. Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.