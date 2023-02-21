4-day workweek trial in UK: Shorter hours, happier employees

Not surprisingly, employees reported benefits, with 71% saying they were less burned out, 39% saying they were less stressed and 48% saying they were more satisfied with their job than before the trial.

Of the workers, 60% said it was easier to balance work and responsibilities at home, while 73% reported increased satisfaction with their lives. Fatigue was down, people were sleeping more and mental health improved, according to the findings.

For companies that rolled out the shorter work hours — whether it was one less workday a week or longer hours in parts of the year and shorter hours the rest of the time to make an average 32-hour week — revenue wasn't affected, the findings show.

Revenue grew 1.4% over the course of the trial for 23 companies that provided adequate data — weighted for the size of the business — while a separate 24 companies saw revenue climb more than 34% from the same six-month period a year earlier.

There was a drop in the likelihood of employees quitting, down 57% compared with the same period a year earlier, as well as those calling out sick, down 65% from a year ago.

Of the companies, 92% reported they would continue with the four-day workweek, with 30% saying it's a permanent change.

“Not only do these findings demonstrate that the U.K. pilot program was a resounding success, but it is encouraging to note that they largely mirror the outcomes from our earlier trials in Ireland and the U.S., further strengthening the arguments for a four-day week," said Charlotte Lockhart, co-founder and managing director of 4 Day Week Global.

There are, of course, industries that couldn't institute shorter hours because they need workers round the clock, such as the hospitals and first responders. Such workers and many others have been walking off the job in the U.K. in recent months demanding better working conditions and pay that keeps pace with the high cost of living.

The pandemic changed the way the world works, with people seeking greater flexibility to improve work-life balance.