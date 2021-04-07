3rd health minister fired in virus-hit Czech Republic

Zeman said he approached his Russian, Chinese and Israeli counterparts with a request for help with the vaccines and received a positive response from all of them. Israel donated 5,000 Moderna vaccines to the Czech Republic in February.

“Unfortunately, your predecessor has blocked the process," Zeman told Arenberger at a ceremony, blaming Blatney for those who have died.

Blatny dismissed such criticism. He said he allowed use of only approved vaccines to assure people “they are safe, tested and really work. And that's the same with the drugs against COVID.”

“My decisions were always based on scientific data and analysis,” Blatny said.

Babis previously said Sputnik V might be an option for the country due to a slow rollout of the approved vaccines from the EU.

Blatny took office on Oct 29 to replace epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who was dismissed after he was photographed visiting a restaurant that should have been closed as part of the country's restrictive measures.

Blatny, a specialist in pediatric hematology, was deputy director of the University Hospital in the second largest Czech city of Brno before he became health minister.

Prymula had replaced his predecessor, Adam Vojtech, in the post on Sept. 21 to enable a different approach to the pandemic amid surging infections.

The latest firing comes as coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have been on a decline, with new daily cases at 5,522 on Tuesday, the lowest number on a weekday since Dec 14.

The nation of 10.7 million has reported 1.65 million confirmed cases with 27,329 deaths.

