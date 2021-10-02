3rd Alaska hospital invokes crisis care mode in COVID spike

The move came the same day the state reported 1,044 new cases, 108 of them in the Fairbanks area. The hospital says 35% of its patients on Saturday were being treated for COVID-19.

Since March 2020, there have been 110,850 total COVID-19 cases in Alaska, which has a population of about 731,000. There were more than 24,000 new cases reported in September as the delta variant drove a spike in cases in Alaska, which has never had a statewide mask mandate.

The state health department said in all, 2,432 people have been hospitalized, and 557 Alaskans have died.

Statewide, 60% of eligible Alaskans are fully vaccinated. The Fairbanks North Star Borough is the third worst region for vaccination rates in Alaska, with just under 52% of eligible residents vaccinated.

Officials at Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, have encouraged those in the community to wear masks and get vaccinated if able.

Ramirez said the decision to move to crisis standards was because of many factors, including community spread caused by the low vaccination rates and a high number of patients waiting to be admitted.

“This impacts all patient care, those with broken bones, traumas, heart attacks, strokes, COVID, anyone needing medical care,” Ramirez said. “The care we are able to provide is highly fluid and can change day by day and even hour by hour depending on the availability of resources within our system and stateside.”

She also stressed that people not delay medical care even if the system is at capacity. “You will always receive the best, most compassionate care that we can provide in the moment,” Ramirez said.

The state has contracted with nearly 500 medical professionals from the Lower 48 to help ease the staffing shortage.