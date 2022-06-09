35 children die in Ethiopia's Afar amid drought, conflict

Hussein Adem, director of Dubti Hospital in Afar, the largest in the region and serving more than 1 million people, confirmed the children’s deaths to The Associated Press and said that people flooding into the hospital are coming from conflict areas bordering Tigray.

“The number of malnourished and sick children arriving at our hospital is rising steadily. Hence, the mortality rate among children is also rising,” he said, adding his team is trying to send some to other healthcare centers. “Our hospital ward is full, so we are using tents. Even that is getting full, so we are treating some of them in the corridors.”

Both United Nations and Ethiopian government figures indicate that millions of Ethiopians in other parts of the country also face food shortages.

Fitsum Assefa, Ethiopia’s minister of planning and development, told cabinet members on Monday that 7.4 million people in the South, Oromia and Somali regions need food assistance. “An additional 5.2 million in Tigray, around 600,000 in Afar and 8.7 million in the Amhara region also need food assistance and are receiving assistance both by the government and donors,” she said. But she denied the loss of human lives, calling the efforts a “big success.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a tweet on Feb. 25 warned that drought-induced hunger in the Somali and Borana areas of the East African nation was “causing a loss of life among children and the elderly.” He added, “If we wait for the onset of the rainy season, we will lose many of our citizens.”

On Tuesday, the U.N. appealed for $847 million to help support 4.2 million people, half of them children, in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

“The nutrition situation in the region is extremely concerning as malnutrition rates are increasing, particularly in Ethiopia, and in the arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya and Somalia,” it said.