33 million kids vaccinated against polio in southern Africa

Although polio has been spreading in numerous African countries in recent years, those outbreaks were linked to viruses originally contained in vaccines, not to the wild virus. In very rare instances, the live virus in the oral polio vaccine can mutate into a version capable of causing epidemics, particularly in populations that haven’t been immunized.

Polio spreads mostly from person to person or through contaminated water. It attacks the nervous system and can sometimes paralyze people within hours. The disease mostly affects children under five.

Vaccinations will continue in southern Africa “so that every child receives the protection they need,” WHO's Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said.

At least five vaccination rounds are planned for this year following 19 that took place last year, she said, adding that the region has “made huge efforts” to strengthen polio detection and control the spread of the virus.