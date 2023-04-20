320 Sudanese soldiers crossed into neighboring Chad

A contingent of soldiers crossed into Chad earlier this week and have been disarmed said Daoud Yaya Brahim, Chad’s defense minister at a press conference in the capital, N'Djamena, on Wednesday.

As fighting rages in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, concerns of a regional spillover are increasing. After the fighting erupted on Saturday, as both sides vie for power, Chad closed its 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) border with Sudan.