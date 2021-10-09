3-year-old Texas boy, missing for 4 days, is found alive

Christopher Ramirez was found following a tip from a citizen and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. It's not yet clear how the child survived after he wandered off while playing with a family dog in the yard of his family's home in southeastern Texas.

“He’s drinking lots of water, but he’s good,” Sowell said. “He’s alive, laughing, cutting up, crying. His mom is crying. He’s in good shape.”