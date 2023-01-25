3 winners selected for $10,000 science and literature awards

The National Book Foundation, which administers the National Book Awards, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced Wednesday the second annual list of honorees. The authors receive $10,000 from the Science + Literature program.

The winners are Brandon Taylor's first novel, “Real Life,” in which a queer Black college student questions whether to pursue a career in science; Sabrina Imbler's chapbook “Dyke (geology),” a coming out story about nature in which stars really might collide, and Xiaowei Wang's “Blockchain Chicken Farm: And Other Stories of Tech in China’s Countryside.”