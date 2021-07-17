3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

“This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” Rep. Chris Turner, the caucus chairman, said in a statement, adding that the caucus was conferring with health experts in Texas to get additional guidance.

The Democrats left the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass a bill that would place new restrictions on voting in Texas.

Members of the caucus have met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but Martin said it was not immediately known whether the three who contracted COVID-19 did so.

“Our team is going through the list (of those at the meeting) and trying to determine exactly who was there,” Martin said.

Harris' office said it would issue a statement later Saturday.

Members of the group also met with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, but none of the three infected attended that meeting and Schumer's office has been notified of the positive tests, according to Martin.

Turner said the White House was also notified.

Texas House Speaker Dade McPhelan, a Republican, issued a statement saying he and his wife were praying for the health and safety of the sick lawmakers.

"My staff has reached out to Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and his epidemiology team for any additional guidance on protocols for those exposed to COVID-19 post-vaccination,” Phelan wrote.

___

Miller contributed to this report from Oklahoma City.

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 14, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with disabilities advocates on voting rights in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House's Democratic caucus said Saturday, July 17, 2021. Members of the caucus have met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but it was not immediately known whether the three who contracted COVID-19 did so. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta