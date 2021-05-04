3 romance novels by Stacey Abrams to be reissued

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” Abrams, 47, said in a statement. “The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting. As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans.”

Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate.