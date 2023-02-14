3 people fatally shot, 5 hurt at Michigan State University

“I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. ... We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our campus and all of our students," he said.

The five victims were taken to Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police on Twitter reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students. But Rozman didn't mention it during a news briefing and said there had been false reports of additional shootings.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. All campus activities were canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.

Kusmer reported from Indianapolis.

