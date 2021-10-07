3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

The head of the Christian Democrats, North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet, said Thursday that he would propose calling a party conference in the coming weeks to determine its future leadership.

Laschet, who was the Union bloc's candidate for chancellor, didn't say whether he would run to keep his party leadership post but spoke of the need to have “new personalities to make a fresh start.”

His campaign to succeed Merkel as chancellor failed to win over voters, and the bloc took 24.1% of the vote on Sept. 26, its worst-ever result, coming in second behind the Social Democrats.

The 60-year-old Laschet has already said he will not continue as governor of North Rhine-Westphalia.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Caption Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet leaves the podium after he speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Social Democratic Party candidate for chancellor, leaves after exploratory talks with the SPD, FDP and Green party in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos) Credit: Steffi Loos Credit: Steffi Loos

Caption Green party co-leader Robert Habeck, leaves after talks with the SPD, FDP and Green party in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Germany's center-left Social Democrats and two smaller parties said Thursday they will deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following its election defeat. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos) Credit: Steffi Loos Credit: Steffi Loos

Caption Christian Lindner, chairman of the German Liberal Party (FDP), leaves after talks with the SPD, FDP and Green party in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Germany's center-left Social Democrats and two smaller parties said Thursday they will deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following its election defeat. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos) Credit: Steffi Loos Credit: Steffi Loos

Caption Annalena Baerbock, co-chairwoman of the German Green party (Die Gruenen), leaves after talks with the SPD, FDP and Green party in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Germany's center-left Social Democrats and two smaller parties said Thursday they will deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following its election defeat. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos) Credit: Steffi Loos Credit: Steffi Loos

Caption German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Social Democratic Party candidate for chancellor, leaves after exploratory talks with the SPD, FDP and Green party in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos) Credit: Steffi Loos Credit: Steffi Loos

Caption Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber