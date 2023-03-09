3 Palestinian militants killed in Israeli military raid

The Jaba armed group includes gunmen from various factions, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the armed offshoot of the nationalist Fatah party. Militants in the village say that Islamic Jihad supports the group and provides members with weapons.

The group is part of a larger trend of emerging armed groups across the West Bank that have been mounting shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians and opening fire during Israeli raids on their towns, defying the increasingly unpopular Palestinian Authority. In areas of the northern West Bank where much of the fighting has been focused, the PA's control is receding as young Palestinians' hopes dim for statehood.

The hardscrabble streets of Jaba teemed with young Palestinians in black chanting against the Israeli occupation and firing into the air as they held the bodies of those killed aloft.

“Everyone's in shock, everyone's angry,” said Yousef Hammour, a 28-year-old in the funeral procession. “I'm at a loss for words.”

This year has been marked by escalating violence across the West Bank, as Israeli military raids spiral into protracted firefights with armed Palestinians.

Earlier in the week, at least six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 14-year-old Walid Nasser died Thursday from wounds suffered in Tuesday's raid.

At least 74 Palestinians, around half of them militants, have died in Israel's raids in the West Bank since the beginning of the year. During the same time 14 people, all but one of them civilians, were killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians seek for their future state. In the decades since, more than 500,000 Jewish settlers have moved into dozens of settlements, which the international community considers illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Associated Press writers Ilan Ben Zion and Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

