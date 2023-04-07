3 new 'Star Wars' movies coming, including Rey's return

BreakingNews
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — For "Star Wars" lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away — Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday.

The news, which includes the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in one of the films, was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kennedy brought the directors onstage for the announcement.

Mangold’s film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni’s will be about the New Republic, and “will close out the interconnected stories told in ‘The Mandalorian,' ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and other Disney+ series,” the announcement said. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will focus on the events after “The Rise of Skywalker,” and feature Ridley back as Rey “as she builds a new Jedi Order.”

Mangold directed "Logan" and the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Filoni helmed "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," and Obaid-Chinoy directed "Ms. Marvel" and "Saving Face."

