3 more bodies found in sinking of boat off Newfoundland

The 50-meter (164-feet) long fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark early Tuesday morning, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas.

Another Spanish fishing boat working not far from the site of the sinking was the first to arrive. It found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats, officials said. Two of the lifeboats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for.

The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.

Spain’s parliament held a minute of silence at the opening of Wednesday’s session, while northwest Galicia, with a strong fishing industry, declared three days of mourning.

Spain's Agriculture Minister, Luis Planas, said that eight boats continue searching for survivors, a rescue fleet made up of Canadian rescue vessels and Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats.

Both Planas and local fishing officials described the sunken boat as “modern” and prepared to withstand the typically harsh weather of the area. But Edelmiro Ulloa, speaking for the owners of fishing boats of the port of Vigo, said that extreme weather conditions must have caused the tragedy.