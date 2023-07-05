BreakingNews
Former Urbana furniture store to become co-work, living space
X

3 killed and 10 wounded at Louisiana block party, one of several shootings over July Fourth holiday

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Police in Louisiana say three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting, one of several across the nation this week as Americans celebrated the Fourth of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a Louisiana mass shooting, one of several across the nation this week as Americans celebrated the Fourth of July.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, one of the injured was in critical condition Wednesday after the gunfire late Tuesday night, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said. Others who were injured are expected to survive, she said.

No arrests have been made.

“We are struggling with getting information from those who were present. We're not getting a lot of cooperation,” Willhite said.

The hope is that some potential witnesses who didn't wish to cooperate at the scene will contact police later, she added.

“We're going to hope for some quick and immediate cooperation that will lead us to the people we’re trying to find,” she said.

Other shootings during the holiday period included one in Washington, D.C., that wounded nine people early Wednesday.

In Other News
1
US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with...
2
Hong Kong police arrest 4 men accused of supporting people overseas...
3
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe's...
4
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting...
5
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL 'late to party' in...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top