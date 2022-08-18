3 killed, 12 injured in thunderstorms on France's Corsica

A 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone, the Corsica prefecture said in a statement. A 72-year-old woman was killed when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her vehicle in Coggia, south of Sagone.

The third fatality was a 46-year-old man killed in a campsite in the town of Calvi. One of the 12 injured was hospitalized in critical condition, the prefecture added.