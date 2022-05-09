3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home, mother arrested

While Flores was arrested in three of the killings, the teen was arrested in one of them, police said.

Flores “admitted to killing her children,” the police statement said. But it was not immediately known whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Online jail records showed she was detained on $6 million bail, with no court date set yet.

Prisila Canales, who lives near the ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood where the killings happened, told reporters there was a disturbance late Saturday night in which the woman screamed and acted erratically until someone called authorities.

Canales said paramedics put the woman on a stretcher and that she struggled and yelled, “Where's my Bible?”

Caption A ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley is seen in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at this Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Caption Flowers and teddy bears are left outside a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Caption Los Angeles County worker Tiana Baudin leaves several toys outside a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Caption Candles are left on the open front gate of a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Caption Childrens' bycicles are left near trash cans of a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Caption An unidentified man puts a wooden bath brush in the trash can at a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Caption An unidentified man puts a wooden bath brush in the trash can at a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)