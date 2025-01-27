3 injured by car driven into a crowd in Philadelphia after Eagles playoff game

A car has hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game win
Updated Jan 27, 2025
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A car hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game victory, police said.

A driver was in custody and the Sunday night collision did not immediately appear to be intentional, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a social media post.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to news reports citing the Philadelphia police.

The car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to news reports.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

___

The story has been updated to correct that the crash occurred near Center City, not near the stadium.

Police and emergency personnel assist multiple people who were struck by a car, at Broad and Spring Garden Street, while celebrating after the Eagles won the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In this image from a video, first responders work near the scene after a car, police said, hit and injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, as bystanders gather on a street in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

In this image from a video, emergency and law enforcement vehicles are parked near the scene after a car, police said, hit and injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Police and emergency personnel assist multiple people who were struck by a car, at Broad and Spring Garden Street, while celebrating after the Eagles won the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. ( (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In this image from a video, officers examine a vehicle that police say injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

