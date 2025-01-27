3 injured by car driven into a crowd in Philadelphia after Eagles playoff game

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to news reports citing the Philadelphia police.

The car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to news reports.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The story has been updated to correct that the crash occurred near Center City, not near the stadium.

