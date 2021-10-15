3 German parties aim to start formal coalition talks

“If such different parties could agree on joint challenges and proposed solutions, there is an opportunity in this to bring together our country as a whole,” said the Free Democrats’ leader, Christian Lindner. “We are convinced after these talks that there hasn't been a comparable opportunity for a long time to modernize our society, economy and state.”

A preliminary agreement after the initial talks calls for Germany to accelerate its exit from coal-fueled power, currently due by 2038, so that it “ideally” happens by 2030. That is a key Green demand. But it said there will be no overall speed limit on Germany's highways, something the Free Democrats opposed.

“We couldn't push through the speed limit, but in other places we're very satisfied,” said the Greens' co-leader, Robert Habeck.

The prospective partners also say they won't raise income taxes, something that the Social Democrats and Greens had wanted for top earners, but will encourage investment in combating climate change and in digitization.

Scholz pulled the Social Democrats out of a long poll slump to win the election by a narrow margin. Merkel's Union bloc finished second, with its worst-ever share of the vote. It is currently in turmoil, focused on digesting its defeat and finding a new leadership.

Lindner’s Free Democrats have tended to ally with the Union over the past four decades, whereas the Greens traditionally lean left and governed Germany as the junior partners in a Social Democrat-led government between 1998 and 2005.

The only politically plausible alternatives would be a government led by the Union with the Greens and Free Democrats as junior partners, or a rerun — this time led by Scholz — of Merkel's often bad-tempered “grand coalition” of Germany's traditional big parties.

Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005, announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth term.

