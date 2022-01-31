3 former Blackhawks to help team with GM search

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp “are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game.” Mike Forde, the executive chairman of Sportsology and a former executive with Chelsea F.C., also is advising the team on the opening.

"Alongside other advisors, we will use their expertise and industry-leading strategy while looking for our next general manager," Wirtz said Monday in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account.