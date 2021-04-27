3 foreigners kidnapped after ambush in Burkina Faso

The foreigners had been traveling with the rangers for approximately one week, two of them were journalists and one was a trainer, said the soldiers. The rangers were conducting their first mission in Arly National Park after finishing a six-month anti-poaching training program, he said.

Ireland’s foreign ministry told AP it was “aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground.”

The Spanish foreign ministry confirmed that two of its citizens were missing in Burkina Faso, according to a text message from a Spanish diplomat seen by The Associated Press. The Spanish embassy in neighboring Mali was in contact with their families and is investigating the situation and working with local authorities, said the message.

Burkina Faso has been attacked by jihadist attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that have killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people. The east is one of the hardest-hit parts of the country, and while it’s unclear which group operates where the attack occurred, conflict analysts say the area is known to be under jihadist control and that the groups engage in kidnappings as a way to fund their operations, said Flore Berger a researcher in the Sahel, the vast area south of the Sahara Desert that stretches across West Africa.

“Foreign nationals are a preferable target to be used as bargaining chips in exchange for ransom,” said Heni Nsaibia, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Since the early 2000s militant groups have developed a kidnapping industry in the Sahel, five foreign hostages are still missing, including two taken from Burkina Faso, he said.