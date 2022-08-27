3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

The ministry said that the shooting victims' families have been informed while Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies."

"The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time," the Guard said, WXIN-TV reported.