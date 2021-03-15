3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

The deadly crash highlights the inherent risks to the homeless population in California, where the tents and tarps of homeless people line not only downtown sidewalks but are near ramps where cars accelerate as they enter freeways.

More than 150,000 people are homeless statewide. The number has increased during the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the economy.

Nisleit said homeless people may have moved into the tunnel to get out of rain just before the car plowed through.

“I don't know if people were sleeping or people were sitting there," he said.

Lisa Brotzman said she was peering out of a window in her tent just as the car swerved to the right shoulder, “spun out of control” and jumped onto the sidewalk in the tunnel where people were waiting out the rain.

“Someone was screaming, ‘Ahhh! Ahhhh!’” Brotzman told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Two or three people were yelling and screaming. It was scary.”

The driver got out of his car and tried to help people before identifying himself to police, Nisleit said.

“He was cooperative, (and) did not try to run away," the chief said, correcting earlier reports from police that he had tried to flee.

Ambulances, five fire engines, a helicopter and more than 60 first-responders responded to the scene near San Diego City College.

“Our crews found, obviously, a tragic incident under the bridge,” said San Diego Fire Department Chief Colin Stowell.

Lisa Brotzman, right, stands with Terry Goffigan at the scene of a deadly accident Monday, March 15, 2021, in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Emergency crews work at the scene of a deadly accident Monday, March 15, 2021, in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Esteban Hernandez looks on at the scene of a deadly accident Monday, March 15, 2021, in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Emergency crews work at the scene of a deadly accident Monday, March 15, 2021, in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, right, speaks in front of Fire Chief Colin Stowell at the scene of a deadly accident Monday, March 15, 2021, in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull