5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

Police said at least five people were found dead, but regional government chief Jan Grolich said he would expect the death toll to rise.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region on Friday. He said he has asked the EU for help.

“I'd like to offer my condolences to the families of the victims,” Babis said. “We as the government will do all we can to help the people because it's a real apocalypse.” He said some 2,000 buildings have been damaged.

Hrusky Deputy Mayor Marek Babisz told Czech public radio that half of his town was almost completely wiped out.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remained from what were houses...It’s really terrible.”

Meteorologist Martin Setvak said it was the most damaging tornado in the country's modern history. He said it's still unclear whether it was a single twister or several independent ones.

According to Setvak, the country experienced anywhere between one and seven tornadoes annually up until 2020, but all were relatively weak.

A house is damaged house after a tornado hit the village of Moravska Nova Ves in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. A rare tornado hit towns and villages in southeast part of the country, injuring some 150 people and damaging hundreds of houses. Some 200 police officers have been deployed in the region to help the rescue workers. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP) Credit: Vaclav Salek Credit: Vaclav Salek

