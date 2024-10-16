3 dead and 4 injured in Mississippi bridge collapse, sheriff says

At least three people have died and four have been injured after a Mississippi bridge, in the process of being demolished, collapsed Wednesday afternoon while work was being conducted at the site
MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — At least three people died and four were injured after a Mississippi bridge, in the process of being demolished, collapsed Wednesday afternoon while work was being conducted at the site, authorities said.

The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins, WLBT-TV reported.

The Simpson County coroner's office was responding to the scene but did not provide any additional details, WJTV-TV said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation, in a news release, said the bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County has been closed to traffic since Sept. 18 as part of a bridge replacement project handled by contractor T.L. Wallace.

Department spokesperson Anna Ehrgott said the agency “would share more information with the public as it becomes available.”

