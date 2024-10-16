3 dead and 4 injured in Mississippi bridge collapse, sheriff says

The Simpson County coroner's office was responding to the scene but did not provide any additional details, WJTV-TV said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation, in a news release, said the bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County has been closed to traffic since Sept. 18 as part of a bridge replacement project handled by contractor T.L. Wallace.

Department spokesperson Anna Ehrgott said the agency “would share more information with the public as it becomes available.”