3 dead, 6 missing in explosion in Sicily caused by gas leak

The building was occupied by nine members of an extended family, and two visiting relatives — a heavily pregnant woman and her husband — were also on the premises when the explosion occurred late Saturday in the town of Ravanusa, firefighters said.

Two women were rescued overnight. One of them, 80-year-old Rosa Carmina, told La Repubblica daily that the lights went out suddenly “and the ceiling and floors collapsed." Her sister-in-law, who lived on the floor above her, also survived and was rescued from beneath a pile of rubble.