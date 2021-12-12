springfield-news-sun logo
X

3 dead, 6 missing in explosion in Sicily caused by gas leak

Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)
Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
Firefighters in Sicily are digging through rubble in the search for missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three people

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters in Sicily were digging through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Sunday in the search for six missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three, authorities said.

The building was occupied by nine members of an extended family, and two visiting relatives — a heavily pregnant woman and her husband — were also on the premises when the explosion occurred late Saturday in the town of Ravanusa, firefighters said.

Two women were rescued overnight. One of them, 80-year-old Rosa Carmina, told La Repubblica daily that the lights went out suddenly “and the ceiling and floors collapsed." Her sister-in-law, who lived on the floor above her, also survived and was rescued from beneath a pile of rubble.

The explosion also collapsed three other buildings that appear to have been unoccupied, and shattered windows in three more.

“It was certainly a gas leak that created created a bubble of methane,” the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, told ANSA. He said that a preliminary finding indicates that the functioning of an elevator may have set off the explosion, which was then fed by a gas space heater.

Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)
Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)
Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)
Caption
Italian firefighters and rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a collapsed building, in Ravanusa, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Brignone wins World Cup super-G after Gut-Behrami crashes
2
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
3
New Caledonia voters reject independence from France
4
At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion
5
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top