3 cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Since the war started, many people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colors to show solidarity with the country.

The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has warned that the U.S. would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies. Many worry, however, that Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the space station.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down Rogozin's comments, telling The Associated Press: "That's just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he's worked with us."

“The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional,” Nelson told the AP on Friday. “They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control. Despite all of that, up in space, we can have a cooperation with our Russian friends, our colleagues."

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei — who on Tuesday broke the U.S. single spaceflight record of 340 days — is due to leave the space station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.

In April, another three NASA and one Italian astronaut are set to blast off for the space station.

In this frame grab from video provided by Roscosmos, the crew of the International Space Station welcomes three Russian cosmonauts, dressed in yellow, after the new arrivals docked, Friday, March 18, 2022. The cosmonauts emerged from the Soyuz capsule wearing yellow flight suits with blue stripes, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. (Roscosmos via AP)

In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-21 space ship carrying Russian cosmonauts Оleg Аrtemiev, Denis Мatveev and Sergei Korsakov to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

In this photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian cosmonauts, commander Оleg Аrtemyiv, centre, flight engineers Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), walk prior to the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, head or Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, left, speaks with Russian cosmonauts, commander Оleg Аrtemyiv, centre, flight engineers Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), prior the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)