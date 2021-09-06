2nd inmate in 2 weeks killed at same Indiana federal prison

Stephen Dwayne Cannada was killed in an altercation with a fellow inmate the same day he arrived at USP Terre Haute, a high-security prison in Indiana, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The 47-year-old was stabbed repeatedly by a fellow inmate, according to the people, who could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

It is the latest serious security issue for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has long been plagued by violence, misconduct and staffing shortages. His death comes a little more than a week after another inmate at the same prison, Michael Rudkin, was beaten to death in an altercation with a fellow prisoner.