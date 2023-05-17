2nd escaped inmate captured after breaking out of Philadelphia prison

Grant was arrested Thursday night after members of the same fugitive task force saw him leave a north Philadelphia home dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested.

The men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. A top city official said an “extensive” review of the prison and its operations is planned and called it “unfortunate” that nearby residents and the city at large weren't immediately warned. “We never want that to happen again,” said Tumar Alexander, the city’s managing director

Three people, including a fellow inmate, have been charged with aiding the escape, and officials are trying to determine whether anyone else at the prison was involved. Mayor Jim Kenney said whoever had the responsibility of conducting several bed checks “can’t count or could count and did something wrong.

Michael Abrams and Xianni Stalling, both 21, helped the men leave the area around the prison, after inmate Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, acted as a lookout helping them elude guards, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia police department said Wednesday.

Flores-Huerta is one of several people charged in the September 2021 death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortez of Queens, New York, outside a well-known cheesesteak shop; his attorney has said other suspects were primarily responsible.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP