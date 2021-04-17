27 Wyeth paintings donated to Maine's Farnsworth Museum

The Rockland museum, which plans to display the paintings in a major exhibition beginning May 15, did not disclose the value of the gifts, the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday.

The gift includes “Room after Room” and “Geraniums," a pair of watercolors painted by Andrew Wyeth at the Olson House in nearby Cushing; “Islander," one of Jamie Wyeth's best known paintings; and a trio of paintings by N.C. Wyeth that capture fishing scenes.